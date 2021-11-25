Ukraine Foreign chief warns Russia of costly consequences for any aggressive action

Russia, which is building up its forces around Ukrainian borders, must understand that a new attack on its neighbour would be too costly, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

"The main goal is to restrain Russia from further aggressive actions. To do this, Moscow must clearly understand what political, economic and human losses it will incur in the event of a new stage of aggression," Kuleba told a televised briefing.

Ukraine, the United States and NATO have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack on its southern neighbour - a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false.

(With inputs from agencies.)