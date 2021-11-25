Left Menu

Russia's Siberia coal mine fire accident; 9 killed, dozens trapped

At least 11 people died in an accident at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia on Thursday, local authorities said, as emergency workers tried to rescue dozens of more miners who were still trapped deep underground. Coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke, the TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:22 IST
Russia's Siberia coal mine fire accident; 9 killed, dozens trapped

At least 11 people died in an accident at a coal mine in Russia's Siberia on Thursday, local authorities said, as emergency workers tried to rescue dozens more miners who were still trapped deep underground.

Coal dust caught fire in a ventilation shaft in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the snowbound Kemerovo region, filling the mine with smoke, the TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying. Eleven people were found dead, Regional Governor Sergei Tsivilev said, and 46 were still underground. Dozens of others were being treated in hospital, at least some of them with smoke poisoning. Four were in critical condition.

Rescue workers and ambulances could be seen arriving at the mine's compound in video footage, with police huddled outside as it snowed in the region roughly 3,500 km (2,175 miles) east of Moscow. Some 285 people were inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft, the emergency ministry said. At least 239 made it above ground, authorities said. They did not say what had caused the smoke.

Tsivilev said there was no longer heavy smoke in the mine, where there was still electricity and ventilation, but that contact had been lost with some people deep underground. "For now there is no heavy smoke, so we hope that there is no fire," Tsivilev said in video comments shared on his Telegram channel. "We have no communication lines with these people, the underground communications system is not working."

The regional branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into negligence that had caused deaths. "According to preliminary data, a number of workers suffered from smoke poisoning. The number of victims is being specified," it said in an earlier statement.

The mine is part of SDS-Holding, owned by the privately held Siberian Business Union. The union had no immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021