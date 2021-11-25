Left Menu

Maha: Three booked for sale, purchase of newborn for Rs 1 lakh in Thane district

The woman delivered a boy on November 10 and a few days later, she took her newborn son to the doctor and sold him for Rs 1 lakh, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:35 IST
Maha: Three booked for sale, purchase of newborn for Rs 1 lakh in Thane district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly selling and purchasing a newborn boy for Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint lodged by an NGO, the Dombivili police on Wednesday registered an offence under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, against a couple and a doctor, an official said.

According to the complaint, the accused was pregnant from her second husband and she already had children from her first marriage, and the couple were finding it difficult to manage the family.

The woman sought an abortion, but the accused doctor advised her instead to sell her baby, the official said. The woman delivered a boy on November 10 and a few days later, she took her newborn son to the doctor and sold him for Rs 1 lakh, he said. After a few days, when the woman asked the doctor to return her baby, the doctor did not entertain her request, following which she approached an NGO with a complaint, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find out if the accused doctor had purchased and sold infants in a similar manner in the past, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021