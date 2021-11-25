Russia has not turned its back on E. Ukraine peace talks - foreign ministry
Russia has not turned its back on 'Normandy format' talks with France, Germany and Ukraine about how to implement a peace deal over eastern Ukraine, Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Thursday.
The Russian foreign ministry earlier this month took the rare step of publishing a number of diplomatic letters it exchanged with Germany and France to try to show that its diplomatic stance on talks over eastern Ukraine had been misrepresented by Paris and Berlin.
