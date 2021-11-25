Left Menu

Russia has not turned its back on E. Ukraine peace talks - foreign ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:49 IST
Russia has not turned its back on 'Normandy format' talks with France, Germany and Ukraine about how to implement a peace deal over eastern Ukraine, Maria Zakharova, a foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

The Russian foreign ministry earlier this month took the rare step of publishing a number of diplomatic letters it exchanged with Germany and France to try to show that its diplomatic stance on talks over eastern Ukraine had been misrepresented by Paris and Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

