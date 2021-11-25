Left Menu

Romania's parliament endorses Ciuca's coalition government

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:54 IST
  • Romania

Romanian legislators endorsed the coalition government of prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca by an overwhelming majority on Thursday, despite several absentees, two ruling alliance deputies said. "Voting will be over soon and our preliminary counting showed that Ciuca's cabinet has won not less that 270 votes, 35 more than the minimum required," one deputy said.

Another said backing from a group of independent ethnic minority deputies would raise the ruling coalition's parliamentary backing to 70%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

