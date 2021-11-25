Left Menu

Maha: Man dies of electrocution in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:57 IST
Maha: Man dies of electrocution in Bhiwandi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with a metal sheet on which a live wire had fallen in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when the victim Uddesh Manohar Tambe, who was standing at a roadside paan stall, suffered an electric shock after nearing a tin sheet on which a live wire had fallen, an official said. The man died on the spot, and his boy was taken to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An offence under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the paan stall owner, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021