Morocco mulls buying Israeli radar, drones, jets upgrade
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:38 IST
Morocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems and commissioning an Israeli upgrade of some of its fighter jets, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported on Thursday after the countries signed a defence pact.
Moroccan and Israeli officials had no immediate comment.
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, in Rabat to sign the memorandum of understanding, said in an Op-Ed published by two local dailies that it would help the countries fend off "extremist terror as well border and air threats".
(With inputs from agencies.)
