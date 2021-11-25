Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Stumps - Day 1

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:43 IST
SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Stumps - Day 1
INDvNZ Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

The scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Southee 26 Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35 Shreyas Iyer batting 75 Ravindra Jadeja batting 50 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1, nb-4) 7 Total: 258/4 in 84 overs Fall of wickets: 21-1, 82-2, 106-3, 145-4 Bowling: Tim Southee 16.4-3-43-1, Kyle Jamieson 15.2-6-47-3, Ajaz Patel 21-6-78-0, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0.

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021