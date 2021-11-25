SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Stumps - Day 1

The scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 13 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Southee 26 Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35 Shreyas Iyer batting 75 Ravindra Jadeja batting 50 Extras: (b-1, lb-1, w-1, nb-4) 7 Total: 258/4 in 84 overs Fall of wickets: 21-1, 82-2, 106-3, 145-4 Bowling: Tim Southee 16.4-3-43-1, Kyle Jamieson 15.2-6-47-3, Ajaz Patel 21-6-78-0, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0.