France's Macron says backs Croatia's aims to join Schengen area

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:01 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he backed Croatia's aims to join Europe's Schengen open-border area and the euro zone's single currency.

Macron made the comments in Zagreb after meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

