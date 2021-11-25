France's Macron says backs Croatia's aims to join Schengen area
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he backed Croatia's aims to join Europe's Schengen open-border area and the euro zone's single currency.
Macron made the comments in Zagreb after meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
