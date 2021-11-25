Egyptian court issues final death sentence for 21 suspected militants -state news agency

Egypt's highest civilian court on Thursday issued a final ruling upholding a death sentence for 21 suspected militants, the state news agency MENA said.

The agency said the defendants were convicted of belonging to Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis group, which changed its name to Sinai Province after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

