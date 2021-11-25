Cabinet notes rising xenophobic sentiments against foreign nationals

Cabinet says it has noted the rising xenophobic sentiments and stereotypes in some parts of the country against foreign nationals.

At a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said: "The onslaught of COVID-19 has affected all people in South Africa and the negative sentiments being perpetuated by a handful of people do not reflect the true state of cordial relations between foreigners living and working within our communities and our citizens."

He said Cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, called on communities to be vigilant and avoid being coerced into hating other fellow human beings.

"[Cabinet] called on everyone to act responsibly and within the bounds of the law. Report any act of lawlessness such as intimidation and public violence to law-enforcement agencies," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approved the concept approach to this year's commemoration of Disability Rights Awareness Month, which is commemorated annually from 3 November to 3 December.

The Minister said the campaign focuses on raising awareness on persons with disabilities in society and celebrates the progress made as a country to provide space for the active participation of people with disabilities in the drive for economic growth.

South Africa has ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

This year's Disability Rights Awareness Month will be held under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke – Create and Realise an Inclusive Society Upholding Rights of Persons with Disabilities".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)