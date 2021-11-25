Left Menu

Safe asylum route from France would be extra pull factor -UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:43 IST
Safe asylum route from France would be extra pull factor -UK PM's spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Providing a safe route for migrants to claim asylum from France would only add to the pull factors encouraging people to make dangerous journeys, Britain said on Thursday after the death of 27 migrants who tried to cross the English Channel.

"We need to address illegal migration upstream and before people reach the French coast," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said when asked about the possibility of a safe means of claiming asylum from France.

He said such an approach would "create an additional pool factor to the region where criminal gangs are exploiting people into these dangerous attempts and that's what we need to avoid".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021