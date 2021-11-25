Safe asylum route from France would be extra pull factor -UK PM's spokesman
Providing a safe route for migrants to claim asylum from France would only add to the pull factors encouraging people to make dangerous journeys, Britain said on Thursday after the death of 27 migrants who tried to cross the English Channel.
"We need to address illegal migration upstream and before people reach the French coast," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said when asked about the possibility of a safe means of claiming asylum from France.
He said such an approach would "create an additional pool factor to the region where criminal gangs are exploiting people into these dangerous attempts and that's what we need to avoid".
