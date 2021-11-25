Jaipur: Pakistani woman charged with fraud for procuring fake voter ID

A Pakistani woman living here allegedly on dubious documents for past several years has been booked on charges of fraud, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Meena Kumari at Ramganj police station here under sections of the Foreigners Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said. According to the police, the woman, who had arrived in India along with her parents and siblings 38 years back, has been booked for fraudulently obtaining voter ID and other Indian documents and staying without a visa.

The accused had arrived in India in 1983 via the Atari border when she was three years old.

In 2002, she married one Mohammad Sharif Qureshi, a resident of Sanjay Bazar in Jaipur, according to the FIR. At some point, she changed her name to Parveen Bano and applied for Indian citizenship. The matter is pending with the ministry of home affairs, according to the police.

''We have received a probe order from the CID on the basis of which an FIR has been registered against the woman and an inquiry has been initiated,'' Ramganj SHO Bhoori Singh said.

He said a report will be submitted to the CID based on the investigation of documents in possession of the woman.

