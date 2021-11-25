MAC report on Electoral Systems Reforms approved

Cabinet has approved the report of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Electoral Systems Reforms be submitted to Parliament.

The electoral reforms were initiated after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2020 declared the Electoral Act, 1998 (Act 73 of 1998) unconstitutional.

The Act only provided for the elections of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures to be done through political parties.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the MAC report presents policy options that can remedy the unconstitutional aspects of the Electoral Act of 1998.

Cabinet thanked all eligible voters who cast their vote in the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE) held on Monday, 1 November 2021, to determine who should govern at local government. It also noted the coalition arrangements recently announced on those hung municipalities where there was no outright winner.

In the same meeting, Cabinet congratulated all newly elected mayors and councillors and wished them success in their important task of providing municipal services to all communities, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Minister said Cabinet also applauded political parties for the decorous manner in which they conducted themselves during the LGE and coalition negotiations.

