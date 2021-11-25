Left Menu

NIA chargesheets Canada-based terrorist for conspiracy to attack India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:59 IST
The NIA filed a charge sheet before a special court here on Thursday against a Canada-based terrorist for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to carry out attacks in India after arranging arms and ammunition from Pakistan, an official said.

It was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before against Hardeep Singh Nijjar, originally hailing from Jalandhar and currently residing in Surrey, Canada, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by Nijjar of proscribed terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and others to carry out terrorist attacks in India, said the official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He used to send funds to India through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) services and hawala channels for developing a network of sympathisers for undertaking targeted killings in Punjab and was trying to arrange arms and ammunition from his Pakistan-based associates for executing his nefarious plans, the official said.

Nijjar is also associated with 'Sikhs For Justice' and has been trying to radicalise the Sikh community across the world in favour of creation of 'Khalistan', the NIA official said.

He has been trying to incite Sikhs to vote for secession, agitate against the Government of India and carry out violent activities through various posts, audio messages and videos posted on social media, the official said.

Nijjar has been designated as a 'terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

