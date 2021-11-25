NIA conducts search in MP in connection with Jharkhand blast case

The NIA on Thursday conducted a search on the premises of a suspect in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in connection with a blast in a forest in Jharkhand in which three personnel were killed, an official said.

The case relates to an IED blast in March in the Lanji Forest Hill area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) and grievous injuries to others, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

In September, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 19 accused, the official said.

During the search conducted on Thursday, mobile phone, handwritten diary and other suspected materials have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

