Nagaland govt tables resolution in assembly to regulate transplantation of human organs

The Nagaland government on Thursday introduced two resolutions in the assembly on regulating transplantation of human organs and streamlining the SARFAESI Act in the state, which allows banks to auction properties of defaulters to recover loans. Thursday is the first of the two-day winter session. This is the first session of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly without any opposition member. The government sans any opposition was formed in August. Initially, it was named the Nagaland United Government but was rechristened as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on September 18.

Introducing the first resolution, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 and Transplantation of Human Organ Act (Amendment) 2011 should be adopted in the state.

The adoption is needed for regulation of transplantation of human organs in Nagaland, Pangnyu said.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio moved the second resolution on the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002. The law allows banks and financial institutions to auction properties (residential and commercial) when borrowers fail to repay their loans. It enables banks to reduce their non-performing assets by adopting measures for recovery or reconstruction.

Rio said the resolution when adopted will provide clarity to the implementing agencies of the SARFAESI Act read with Nagaland and Revenue Regulations (Amendment) Act, 2002.

The state government had earlier said it wants to limit the auction of confiscated properties of borrowers in Nagaland to locals.

Three amendment bills on fiscal matters and Lokayukta were also tabled in the House.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said discussions, consideration and voting of the bills and resolutions would be taken up on Friday, the last day of the session. Earlier, obituary references were made to five former legislators who died recently.

