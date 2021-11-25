Left Menu

Toll in TN cylinder blast goes up to 6

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:16 IST
Toll in TN cylinder blast goes up to 6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The toll in the cooking gas cylinder explosion in Salem district rose to six on Thursday, with another person succumbing to injuries.

A total of six people have died so far and 12 others injured in the blast, which resulted in the collapse of three buildings in a residential area.

Gopi, in whose house the cylinder exploded, suffered 90 per cent burns and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem. He died without responding to treatment this evening, taking the toll to six.

Meanwhile, District Collector, Karmegham handed over the cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021