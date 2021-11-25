Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh case: Chandiwal Committee asks for Param Bir Singh's physical appearance

Chandiwal Committee, probing extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday asked ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it.

Anil Deshmukh case: Chandiwal Committee asks for Param Bir Singh's physical appearance
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chandiwal Committee, probing extortion allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday asked ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to appear before it. The Committee said a bailable warrant against Singh that is still in force, will be executed, in case he fails to appear.

Asked about Param Bir Singh's whereabouts, his counsel told the Committee that the former Mumbai Police chief is in Mumbai. Meanwhile, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze was presented before Chandiwal Committee on Thursday. Waze's statement was cross-examined by the Committee.

Justice KU Chandiwal Committee was formed by Maharashtra Government to investigate Param Bir Singh's extortion allegation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter to CM Thackeray in March this year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

