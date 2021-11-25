Minor PoK boy held along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Asmad Ali, a resident of Tatrinote tehsil in Rawalakot, crossed into this side of the LoC near a forward post, following which he was nabbed, they said.

He is being questioned by the Army, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

