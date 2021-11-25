Left Menu

Minor PoK boy held along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:37 IST
Minor PoK boy held along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
  • India

A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Asmad Ali, a resident of Tatrinote tehsil in Rawalakot, crossed into this side of the LoC near a forward post, following which he was nabbed, they said.

He is being questioned by the Army, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

