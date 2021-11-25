Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of Congress Strategy Group

Congress leaders reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence on Thursday for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:47 IST
Sonia Gandhi holds meeting of Congress Strategy Group
Congress leaders arrive at Sonia Gandhi's residence for Parliament Strategy Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence on Thursday for a meeting of the party's Parliament Strategy Group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on November 29. AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, K Suresh, Ravneet Bittu, Jairam Ramesh were among party leaders who reached Sonia Gandhi's residence.

The party is likely to several issues including raise price rise in the winter session. The government's agenda for the winter session includes 26 new bills including a legislation on cryptocurrency and another to repeal three farm laws. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021