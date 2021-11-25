Left Menu

Man, son get life term for stabbing 10-year-old boy to death

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:04 IST
Man, son get life term for stabbing 10-year-old boy to death
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo has been sentenced to life term for stabbing a 10-year-old boy to death over a money dispute with his father.

While awarding life sentences to Kedi village resident Arvind Sharma and his son Shrikant Sharma, Additional Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar of the neighbouring Shamli district also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

In the case of default in payment of the fine the duo will have to undergo imprisonment for an additional term of six months each, the judge ruled.

According to prosecution counsel Kuldeep Kumar, Pervendra Kumar, a class 7 student, was stabbed to death by the father-son duo when he was returning from school in his village under the Babri police station in Shamli district on April 22, 2014.

The boy was killed over some money dispute between his father and the assailants, said the counsel, adding that FIR in the incident was lodged by the slain boy’s cousin Ghanshyam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021