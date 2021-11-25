CVC increases time limit for reconsideration of its advice in corruption cases to 2 months

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has increased the time limit for reconsideration of its first stage advice in corruption cases from the existing one month to two months, according to an official order issued on Thursday.

The proposal for reconsideration of the advice should be sent only in those rare cases where some additional/new material facts have come to light, which could not be considered earlier, it said in the order issued to secretaries of all central government departments and chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

The CVC is consulted in vigilance cases or for disciplinary proceedings at two stages -- first advice is obtained on the investigation reports, and then advice is sought before a final decision is taken at the conclusion of such proceedings.

According to the existing instructions, the government organisations/authorities concerned are required to approach the commission for reconsideration of its first stage advice, within a period of one month of the receipt of the CVC's advice, in case they propose to differ with it. The issue has been considered by the commission and it has been observed that on occassions, the proposal for reconsideration of the first stage advice is received after the prescribed time limit of one month and the reasons for delay cited by the authorities concerned are found to be logically acceptable, the order said. After considering the matter in detail and on review of the existing time limit, the commission has decided that the proposal for reconsideration of its first stage advice may be sent by the organisations/authorities concerned within a period of two months from the date of receipt of the commission's first stage advice, it said. The reasons for not examining/considering the facts earlier should be specified while approaching the commission for reconsideration of its first stage advice, said the the order.

