France to discuss EU trade policy with Ireland's Varadkar

Franck Riester, France's minister for international trade, will be in Ireland on Thursday and Friday to discuss European trade policy with Ireland's trade minister Leo Varadkar, a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on France's forthcoming presidency of the European Union, due to start in January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)