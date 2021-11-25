Left Menu

France to discuss EU trade policy with Ireland's Varadkar

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:19 IST
France to discuss EU trade policy with Ireland's Varadkar
  • Country:
  • France

Franck Riester, France's minister for international trade, will be in Ireland on Thursday and Friday to discuss European trade policy with Ireland's trade minister Leo Varadkar, a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting will focus on France's forthcoming presidency of the European Union, due to start in January 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021