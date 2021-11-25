Left Menu

French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:26 IST
French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday
  • Country:
  • France

The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over not getting the post-Brexit fishing licences it wants.

"We still do not have what we want," the body's Gerard Romiti said during a online press conference on Thursday.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/france-is-determined-uk-respect-post-brexit-deal-fishing-rights-french-pm-2021-11-22 over how many licences French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021