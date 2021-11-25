French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday

The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over not getting the post-Brexit fishing licences it wants.

"We still do not have what we want," the body's Gerard Romiti said during a online press conference on Thursday.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/france-is-determined-uk-respect-post-brexit-deal-fishing-rights-french-pm-2021-11-22 over how many licences French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.

