French fishing associations threatens retaliatory measures on Friday
- Country:
- France
The French fishing association body threatened to blockade northern French ports and the Eurotunnel on Friday in protest over not getting the post-Brexit fishing licences it wants.
"We still do not have what we want," the body's Gerard Romiti said during a online press conference on Thursday.
France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/france-is-determined-uk-respect-post-brexit-deal-fishing-rights-french-pm-2021-11-22 over how many licences French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Britain
- post-Brexit
- French
ALSO READ
France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
Without saying so, France''s Macron launching re-election bid
Gaston rewarded with 1st call up to France's Davis Cup team
'A testimony that we existed': Benin receives looted art from France
Wooing France: Kamala Harris meets Macron after sub spat