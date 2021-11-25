Odisha: Man gets life sentence for kidnapping girl

A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district sentenced a 34-year-old man to life imprisonment on Thursday for kidnapping a girl.

Fast track court judge Tribrakam Kishor Chinnar convicted Pradeep Ojha after relying on examination of 14 witnesses, including the minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ojha.

The girl was kidnapped by Ojha on May 30, 2014. He had demanded Rs 1 lakh as ransom for releasing her.

Police had managed to rescue the girl and arrest Ojha from a village in the Nimapara police station area in Puri district, prosecution counsel Manoj Sahoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)