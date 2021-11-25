Left Menu

France says it will respect Le Touquet border treaty with UK

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:37 IST
The French foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the Le Touquet agreement on border management between France and Britain will continue to be the basis for control of their common border following the drowning of a group of migrants on the Channel on Wednesday.

Some French opposition parties have called on the government to withdraw from the 2003 agreement https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-eu-france-idUSKBN1F61H0 under which Britain has its border in France and France runs border checks in Britain.

The treaty has drawn criticism after the town of Calais became a hub for migrants and refugees on their way to Britain, just 33 km (20 miles) across the English Channel, with Britain criticising France for not doing enough to stop the flow of migrants and French politicians saying Britain is not contributing enough towards the cost of border patrols.

