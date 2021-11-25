EU must plan further sanctions against Belarus, says Polish PM
If the crisis on the Polish-Belarus border escalates, the European Union must be ready to impose further sanctions on Minsk, the Polish prime minister said on Thursday.
"We must plan further sanctions, including on trade," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a joint news conference with acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
