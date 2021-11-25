Param Bir Singh appears before Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with extortion case

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday appeared before the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case registered against him. As per Singh's lawyer, he has given statements before the crime branch.

"As per Supreme Court's order, he will continue to cooperate in the probe," his lawyer added. Singh who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and is not absconding. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation. Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

