Law student suicide case: Women's panel seeks report from Kerala police on erring officer

The Kerala State Women's Commission on Thursday said there were many complaints against the former SHO (station house officer) of the Aluva East police station, who has now been relieved from service following charges of misconduct against him, and has sought a report from the police department in this connection.

A day after the suicide of a 21-year-old law student, who left behind a note blaming her husband, in-laws and a police officer for her taking the extreme step, the inspector in question was on Wednesday relieved from his post as SHO and directed to report before the State police chief.

P Satheedevi, chairperson of the Women's Commission, told the media in Kozhikode that the manner in which the officer handled complaints has given rise to many complaints. ''There are a lot of complaints against the said police officer. It's been understood that the manner in which he handles a complaint and the terms which he has been using while handling complaints are derogatory in nature. We have sought an explanation from the state police. We are yet to receive a reply. We will take stern action based on their response,'' she said.

In her suicide note, Mofia Parveen, a third year law student, had alleged that the officer, C L Sudheer, had misbehaved with her when she went there with her father to give her statement regarding her complaint of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

Meanwhile, Congress workers continued their protest in front of the police station on Thursday seeking action against the erring officer.

According to Mofia's father, he went to the station on Monday with his daughter and she had made it clear before going there that she does not want her submission to be recorded in her husband's presence.

However, the officer spoke to them in her husband's presence and also spoke inappropriately and rudely to him and his daughter, the father told media and added that it was the officer's conduct which demoralised her.

After returning home, she was worried whether the police would take any action in view of the officer's conduct at the station, the father of the student had claimed and said that she hanged herself in her room later that day.

