Czech government declares state of emergency due to surge in coronavirus cases -TV

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech government declared a state of emergency for 30 days due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the public Czech Television reported on Thursday.

A state of emergency allows the government to order restrictions on public life. It was not immediately known what restrictions would be put in place, but the government has been considering a ban on large public events and limiting opening hours of restaurants and bars rather than a full lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

