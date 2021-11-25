Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:46 IST
New body found on French coast - La Voix du Nord
A new body was found on the northern French coast, newspaper La Voix du Nord reported on Thursday, saying that no link could be established to a drowning a day earlier, when 27 migrants died https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/france-britain-seek-answers-while-trading-blame-after-migrant-tragedy-2021-11-25 trying to cross the English channel in a rubber boat.

The French newspaper reported on its website that a corpse had been found on the beach of Sangatte, west of Calais. It said that the identity of the victim was not known and that the state of the body indicated that it had spent more than 24 hours in the water.

