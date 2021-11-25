Left Menu

MP: Man kills his sister-in-law in Jabalpur, arrives at police station with weapon

Chakravarty allegedly slit the throat of his brothers wife Roshni 32, after she refused to reveal the name of the person she was speaking to on her mobile phone, he said.When the police reached the accuseds residence, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on her neck, the official said, adding that the accused suspected the victims character.

MP: Man kills his sister-in-law in Jabalpur, arrives at police station with weapon
A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law with a sickle in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, after she refused to reveal the name of the person she was speaking to on the phone, on Thursday, an official said.

The matter came to light after the accused Raja Chakravarthy, a resident of Bhantaliya locality, arrived at the police station with the sickle, inspector Umesh Golani of Hanumantal police station said. Chakravarty allegedly slit the throat of his brother's wife Roshni (32), after she refused to reveal the name of the person she was speaking to on her mobile phone, he said.

When the police reached the accused's residence, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on her neck, the official said, adding that the accused suspected the victim's character. The victim's husband, children and other family members were not present in the house at the time of the incident, he added.

