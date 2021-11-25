Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests accused in Swaroop Nagar murder case

Three persons accused of murder in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar were arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. One of the arrested accused includes the younger brother of the deceased, according to Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:03 IST
Delhi Police arrests accused in Swaroop Nagar murder case
Representtaive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons accused of murder in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar were arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. One of the arrested accused includes the younger brother of the deceased, according to Delhi Police. The younger brother Monu told the police that his elder brother Sonu used to consume smack and the family members were tired of giving him money. Therefore, he hatched a plot with his friends to kill his brother.

According to the police, Monu filed the missing report of Sonu in the Jahangirpuri area. The family members recovered his body from the ruins of Swaroop Nagar, after which the police was informed about the same. On being informed, the police registered a case and started scrutinizing the CCTV footage. Sonu was seen alongside two boys, identified as Sunny and Tushar, who happened to be Monu's friends.

On questioning, the accused revealed that Monu had instigated them to murder his brother. Monu told the police that he had hatched the plot for murder on the day the family members were out of the house on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021