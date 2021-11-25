Left Menu

Pakistan successfully test fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:06 IST
Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

''The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system,'' the army said in a statement.

However, the army did not share any technical detail of the missile.

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division; Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Congratulating scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test, Manj appreciated their technical prowess, dedication and commitment, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior army leadership also congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

In March, the armed forces had conducted the successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen 1-A medium-range ballistic missile. It had a range of 900 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

