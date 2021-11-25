Egyptian court upholds death sentence for 21 suspected militants
Egypt's highest civilian court on Thursday issued a final ruling upholding a death sentence for 21 suspected Islamist militants, a judicial source and the state news agency MENA said. The defendants were convicted of belonging to Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis group, which changed its name to Sinai Province after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State.
Egypt's highest civilian court on Thursday issued a final ruling upholding a death sentence for 21 suspected Islamist militants, a judicial source and the state news agency MENA said.
The defendants were convicted of belonging to Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis group, which changed its name to Sinai Province after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State. The suspects were accused of carrying out dozens of deadly militant operations, including against state security facilities and officials.
Another 43 defendants had life prison sentences confirmed, while 10-year sentences were upheld for 23 defendants and five-year sentences for a further 53. Rights groups say the rate of executions in Egypt has risen sharply since last year. Amnesty International said earlier this month that at least 83 people had been executed so far in 2021, many of them after unfair trials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MENA
- Amnesty International
- Islamist
- Egypt
- Islamic
ALSO READ
Indian consumers embrace South African apples and pears, FY'21 sees phenomenal demand
Delhi dialogue on Afghanistan calls for collective cooperation against menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism & drug trafficking.
Children discuss internet shutdown, drug menace during special mock session of Rajasthan assembly
Arrest drug menace on top priority, Shah tells states
Kerala wild boar menace: Centre feels allowing farmers to shoot animals might do 'more harm than good'