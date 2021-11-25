Left Menu

India, UK agree to deepen cooperation in cyber domain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST
India and the UK on Thursday agreed to deepen cooperation in dealing with various challenges emanating from the cyber domain.

At the first meeting of the India-UK Joint Working Group on Cyber Deterrence, the two sides decided to work closely to jointly develop strategies to counter the emerging challenges.

''Both sides discussed various key aspects related to cyber deterrence and ways to further deepen the existing bilateral cyber cooperation under the India-UK framework for the Cyber Relationship signed on April 17, 2018,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The meeting was held in the virtual format.

''India and the UK agreed to work closely with each other and hold regular consultations on addressing the challenges to cyber deterrence and for building effective cyber deterrence strategies,'' the MEA added in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy) in the MEA, while the British team was headed by Will Middleton, Cyber Director from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO).

The meeting was attended by senior cyber officials from the respective ministries and departments of both countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

