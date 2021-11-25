Left Menu

Money lender shot dead over financial dispute in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:30 IST
A 26-year-old money lender died after being shot in the head allegedly by a man with whom he had an altercation over money, police said on Thursday.

Avinash died during treatment on Thursday, they said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the accused, Vicky.

Police said Avinash's father is posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police and his family was busy with celebrations as his younger brother was getting married in a few days.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in South Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, they said.

According to police, Avinash, Vicky and some other people were in Dakshinpuri area when the two had an altercation over money. Vicky then took out a firearm and shot Avinash in the head.

A critically injured Avinash was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash had a financial dispute with Vicky who also lived in the same locality as him, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, ''We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added along with other relevant sections of the Arms Act. An investigation is underway to nab the culprits.'' PTI AMP CK

