I am cooperating, have full faith in Supreme court, says Param Bir Singh

After appearing before the crime branch in Mumbai, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said that he is cooperating in the investigation in a case of extortion and has "full faith" in the Supreme Court.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:32 IST
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After appearing before the crime branch in Mumbai, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said that he is cooperating in the investigation in a case of extortion and has "full faith" in the Supreme Court. Addressing media after appearing before the crime branch, Singh said, "I have joined the investigation (in a case of extortion) today, as per the order of the Supreme Court. I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court."

Singh who has been declared "absconding" by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and is not absconding. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

