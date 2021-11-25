UK disappointed by French fishing association's protest threat -PM's spokesman

Britain is disappointed by threats of protests by a French fishing association and it is up to French authorities to ensure that trade is not affected, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

The French fishing association said it would block the Channel Tunnel and the port of Calais on Friday in protest over what they say is Britain's failure to hand out fishing licences after Brexit.

"We are disappointed by threats of protest activity. It obviously will be a matter for the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not affected but we continue to monitor the situation closely," the spokesman said.

