2 held with 45 kg 'beef' in Alwar

25-11-2021
Two persons allegedly carrying 45 kg beef were arrested in the Alwar district, police said on Thursday.

The arrests came on Wednesday at a checkpoint erected by a team from Tijara Police Station on the basis of a tip-off. Two men riding a bike were stopped at the checkpoint, they were found carrying 45 kg meat in a plastic bag, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said in a statement.

Police called a veterinarian to the spot who confirmed it to be beef, the statement added. Both accused, Junaid Meo (25) and Aslam Meo (18), are residents of Berla village.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant law and further investigation is on.

