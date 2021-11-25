HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.45 PM

F0llowing are the top stories at 9,45 pm: Nation: DEL80 AIRPORT-LDALL PM PM lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport; says previous regimes kept UP in deprivation, darkness Jewar (UP): Taking a swipe at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh was kept in deprivation and darkness for seven decades but the state is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a ''double-engine'' BJP rule.

DEL94 VIRUS-ADVISORY-LD VARIANT New Covid variant: Centre's fresh advisory to states, UTs for international travellers from specified countries New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

DEL90 MEA-SCO-LD INDIA Attempts to bring bilateral issues to SCO must be condemned: India New Delhi: In a veiled criticism of Pakistan, India on Friday said that repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into the SCO platform violate the well-established principles of the grouping and such counter-productive acts should be ''condemned''.

DEL79 MGNREGA-FUNDS Additional Rs 10,000 crore allocated for MNREGA earlier this month: Centre New Delhi: The finance ministry allocated Rs 10,000 crore earlier this month as an interim measure for the rural employment guarantee scheme over and above the budgetary allocation, the Ministry of Rural Development said on Thursday.

DEL71 HEALTH-SURVEY NFHS survey finds more women than men in India New Delhi: Indicating a demographic shift, the number of women surpassed men for the first time in India with the sex ratio being 1,020: 1,000, according to findings of the National Family and Health Survey-5.

DEL68 VIRUS-COVAXIN-CONCERNS Experts allay Covaxin concerns, say 50 pc effectiveness against Delta-driven Covid surge not bad New Delhi: The decline in the effectiveness of Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, from 77.8 per cent to 50 per cent during a Delta-driven case surge in April and May this year is neither bad nor surprising, say scientists. By Shakoor Rather DEL62 INDIA-INTERPOL-LD-ELECTION CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top Interpol panel New Delhi: CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday elected as a delegate for Asia on the executive committee of the Interpol, capping an ''intense'' and ''well-coordinated'' campaign across the world by India, official sources said.

BOM32 MH-LD PARAM BIR Declared absconder, IPS officer Param Bir Singh appears before Mumbai police in extortion case Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, declared an absconder by a court, arrived in the city on Thursday and was questioned by crime branch officials in an extortion case registered against him.

CAL10 MG-LD CONGRESS-TMC-MERGER Prodded by 'Team PK' 12 Congress MLAs ditch Congress, join Mamata Shillong: Twelve of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya joined Mamata Banerjee's TMC on Thursday, with their leader Mukul Sangma blaming the grand old party's ''ineffectiveness'' to combat ''divisive forces'' for the decision that catapulted Mamata Banerjee's party from being a non-entity in state politics to becoming the opposition spearhead.

Legal: LGD30 SC-NEET-2NDLD QUOTA Will revisit Rs 8 Lakh income limit for EWS quota in NEET-PG, UoI to SC, counselling after 4 weeks New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the counselling for the NEET post-graduate medical courses will be further postponed by four weeks as it has decided to revisit rupees eight lakh annual income criteria for determining the EWS category for reservation in the admissions.

LGD29 DL-HC- LD KHURSHID-BOOK Delhi HC dismisses plea to stop publication, sale of Salman Khurshid's book New Delhi: Asking what it could do if people were ''feeling so sensitive'', the Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a petition to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood In Our Times''.

Foreign: FGN46 CHINA-RIC-MINISTERS-LD MEETING Hope to strengthen communication and build consensus with India, Russia at RIC meeting: China Beijing: China on Thursday said it hopes to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and build consensus with India and Russia at the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries at a time when the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation at a faster pace. By K J M Varma FGN43 UNESCO-INDIA India gets elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for four-year term United Nations: India was on Thursday elected to the World Heritage Committee of the UN's cultural organisation for a four-year term, a week after the country was re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board. By Yoshita Singh FGN39 CHINA-INDIA-RAWAT-REAX China lodges protest with India over Gen. Rawat's reported remarks Beijing: China has protested to India over Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s reported remarks about Beijing constituting the “biggest security threat”, the Ministry of Defence here said on Thursday. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)