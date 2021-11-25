Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: IED planted by naxals near village crematorium recovered

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists on the outskirts of a village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, an official said.

The device, packed in a steel lunch box, was found near a crematorium at Markanar village under Koyalibeda police station limits, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BSF's battalion no 4 had launched a search in the area and found the IED, weighing over two kg with a 90 meter wire connected to it, beneath a dirt track, he said.

It was neutralized by the bomb disposal squad of the BSF, the official added.

Naxals often plant explosives on the routes through which security forces pass. The detection of this IED averted a major mishap as it was planted near a village and locals could have been hurt had it gone off, said the official.

