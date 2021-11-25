Left Menu

Industry Linkage Cell for improving skill ecosystem launched

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:37 IST
An 'Industry Linkage Cell', set up by Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation to facilitate improved employment opportunities by building strong Industry-academia relationships was launched on Thursday.

Launching the initiative in the “Industry Connect Conclave”, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said, ''The Industry Linkage Cell (ILC) aims to improve the overall quality and relevance of the skill ecosystem in the state.'' He said this enables creating a strategic relationship among growing sector industries across the state to strengthen skill eco-system.

Narayan said these industry linkages provide demand-driven industry-relevant training opportunities to the trainees.

Enabling these collaborative efforts between the KVTSDC and the Industry will ultimately lead to bridging the skill gap, providing demand-based skilled manpower to industries, better employment outcomes for the unemployed youth, he explained.

