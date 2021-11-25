Industry Linkage Cell for improving skill ecosystem launched

An 'Industry Linkage Cell', set up by Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation to facilitate improved employment opportunities by building strong Industry-academia relationships was launched on Thursday.

Launching the initiative in the “Industry Connect Conclave”, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, said, ''The Industry Linkage Cell (ILC) aims to improve the overall quality and relevance of the skill ecosystem in the state.'' He said this enables creating a strategic relationship among growing sector industries across the state to strengthen skill eco-system.

Narayan said these industry linkages provide demand-driven industry-relevant training opportunities to the trainees.

Enabling these collaborative efforts between the KVTSDC and the Industry will ultimately lead to bridging the skill gap, providing demand-based skilled manpower to industries, better employment outcomes for the unemployed youth, he explained.

