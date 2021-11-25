Maastricht airport cleared following bomb threat -ANP
Authorities in the Netherlands ordered Maastricht Aachen Airport cleared of passengers following a bomb threat, Dutch news agency ANP said on Thursday.
ANP attributed its report to the country's military police, the Koninklijke Marechaussee, which patrols borders and is responsible for airport security.
