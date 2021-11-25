Russian military tracks U.S. guided missile destroyer in Black Sea
25-11-2021
Russia's military is tracking the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke after it entered the Black Sea to patrol with NATO allies, TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.
The manoeuvre comes at a time of high tension in the region, with Russia, Ukraine and NATO all conducting military drills in recent weeks.
