11-year-old girl assaulted by electrician in Defence colony

A 11-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in south Delhi's Defence Colony area by an electrician, police said on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man named Yash was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, they said. The accused, a resident of Paharganj in Central Delhi, has been previously arrested in eight cases including sexual assault and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

The incident took place on November 22 when the girl was playing near her house and was abducted by the accused. The accused, who often visited houses in the area for electrical work, spotted the girl and took her to a secluded place, where he sexually assaulted her, a senior police officer said.

The accused fled the scene when she resisted his attempts and screamed for help, he said. The victim’s parents approached the police the next day and filed a report, he said. In her statement, the girl alleged she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man. She was counseled and medically examined, the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, the police officer said.

''While scanning CCTVs in the area, our teams found that the accused had come for work at a house in the area and later targeted the minor. Based on the footage and other technical evidence, we caught the accused from his residence in Paharganj on Wednesday and subsequently he was arrested in the case,'' he said.

Meanwhile, an incident of molestation of minor girl was reported from Kanjhawala area near Rohini.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a doctor at a Mohalla Clinic. After the incident, the girl went to her house and narrated her ordeal to her parents. They approached the police the next day and complained about the incident, a senior police officer said.

She was counselled and medically examined, he said.

The victim in her complaint alleged that she was molested by the doctor inside the clinic, he added.

A case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and sections of POCSO Act was registered and the accused doctor was arrested, the officer added.

