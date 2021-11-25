Technology and resources without sense of responsibility can’t rejuvenate rivers: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.

''Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. It was due to their sense of responsibility,'' the minister said while launching River Cities Alliance (RCA) here.

''Only technology and resources cannot do it (rejuvenate rivers). Ultimately, we have to connect people with the rivers... the alliance should work on people's participation,'' he said.

RCA is platform for 30 Indian cities on the banks of the river or with rivers passing through them to discuss and exchange information for sustainable management of urban rivers.

This first-of-its-kind alliance in the world symbolises the successful partnership of the two ministries -- Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a statement said.

The alliance will focus on three broad themes - networking, capacity building and technical support. The secretariat of the alliance will be set up at the National Institute for Urban Affairs with the support of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, it added.

The participating cities in the RCA are Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Patna, Berhampore, Hooghly-Chinsurah, Howrah, Jangipur, Maheshtala, Rajmahal, Sahibganj, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Pune, Udaipur and Vijayawada.

