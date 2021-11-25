Left Menu

Technology and resources without sense of responsibility can’t rejuvenate rivers: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. It was due to their sense of responsibility, the minister said while launching River Cities Alliance RCA here.Only technology and resources cannot do it rejuvenate rivers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:08 IST
Technology and resources without sense of responsibility can’t rejuvenate rivers: Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said technology and resources without a sense of responsibility cannot rejuvenate rivers in the country.

''Our forefathers neither had technology nor resources, still they ensured our ponds, lakes and rivers remained pristine. It was due to their sense of responsibility,'' the minister said while launching River Cities Alliance (RCA) here.

''Only technology and resources cannot do it (rejuvenate rivers). Ultimately, we have to connect people with the rivers... the alliance should work on people's participation,'' he said.

RCA is platform for 30 Indian cities on the banks of the river or with rivers passing through them to discuss and exchange information for sustainable management of urban rivers.

This first-of-its-kind alliance in the world symbolises the successful partnership of the two ministries -- Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a statement said.

The alliance will focus on three broad themes - networking, capacity building and technical support. The secretariat of the alliance will be set up at the National Institute for Urban Affairs with the support of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, it added.

The participating cities in the RCA are Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Munger, Patna, Berhampore, Hooghly-Chinsurah, Howrah, Jangipur, Maheshtala, Rajmahal, Sahibganj, Ayodhya, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, Mathura-Vrindavan, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aurangabad, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Pune, Udaipur and Vijayawada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021