Singer Shraddha Pandit approaches cops over `threat'

He has been called by police on Friday and he will put forth his side, he said. Police have only registered a non-cognizable complaint so far and not an FIR, officials said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood playback singer Shraddha Pandit on Thursday filed a complaint with suburban Oshiwara police against an artist management professional, accusing him of threatening her.

According to police, Pandit and one Dev Thakur, who works for artist management agency, had had a dispute recently and he allegedly sent her a threatening voice message.

Thakur told reporters that the allegations were false. He has been called by police on Friday and he will put forth his side, he said. Police have only registered a non-cognizable complaint so far and not an FIR, officials said.

