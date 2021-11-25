Mathura jailor tenders apology to HC bench for delaying terror accused treatment

With the Uttar Pradesh government facing flak for delaying the bypass surgery for the treatment of a fatal heart ailment of a terror case accused lodged in a Mathura jail, a prison official on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to the Allahabad High Court.

Mathura District Prison Jailor M P Singh tendered the apology in an affidavit to the bench of justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Subhash Vidyarthi, informing it that the accused Atiq Ur Rehman has been admitted to the New Delhi AIIMS on Thursday itself.

The jailor also told the court that his bypass surgery of Rehman, an alleged PFI-activist-cum-PhD scholar has been slated for Friday and promised that he would be provided with the best medical treatment in AIIMS as per the doctors' advice.

“The deponent is tendering his unconditional and unqualified apology for the inconvenience, if any, caused to the Hon'ble court with further assurance that the deponent shall ensure best medical facility and treatment as directed by the doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi,” the jailor averred to the court.

“Accused petitioner Atiq Ur Rehman has been admitted to the AIIMS, New Delhi on Nov 24 itself and he is under the supervision of the doctors there,” he said.

“The deponent is a responsible officer of the state and assuring the court that petitioner Rehman will be provided all the medical facilities as advised by the doctors from time to time,” he submitted to the court.

The jailor tendered the apology two days after the bench on Tuesday expressed its displeasure against the government for its failure in providing urgent medical facilities to Rehman despite two lower courts earlier underlining the need for urgent medical intervention for his treatment, said Rehman counsel Shaswat Anand.

Along with his affidavit, the jailor also submitted a receipt for the payment of Rs 2 lakh to AIIMS for the treatment of the accused, said Anand.

While hearing Rehman’s interim application for the court’s direction for an urgent medical intervention to his fatal heart ailment on Tuesday, the court had fixed Thursday seeking the government’s stand on the matter and its explanation in providing urgent medical treatment to him, ignoring the two lower court’s order for the same.

Rehman was arrested along with alleged PFI activist-cum-Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan besides a third man, Masood Ahmad, and their driver Alam when all four were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-rape and murder victim in October 2020.

Arrested initially on the charges of apprehension of the breach of peace in the society, they were later booked on stringent charges of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly funding the unrest.

